Conor Gallagher flying to Spain to complete a move to Atletico Madrid has been delayed, according to talkSPORT.

Chelsea have agreed a fee for Atletico Madrid to sign Gallagher and the midfielder gave his green light to the move on Sunday.

The Blues are also in talks with the Spanish side about signing striker Samu Omorodion.

Gallagher had been due to fly to Spain to put the finishing touches to the move, but that flight has now been delayed.

There is no suggestion that the deal is at risk or that Gallagher will not join Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea recently told the midfielder that if he stayed at Stamford Bridge next season he would not be a starter.

They were also only willing to offer him a new contract for two years with a year’s option.

Gallagher also attracted interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League, but looks set to soon be playing his football in Spain.