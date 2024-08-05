Crystal Palace’s young forward Ademola Ola-Adebomi is set for a medical today before finalising a loan move to Beveren, according to the South London Press.

The 20-year-old Eagles striker impressed in Premier League 2 last season, featuring for the Crystal Palace Under-21 side for the first half of the campaign.

In the later half of the season, he was sent out on loan to League One side Burton Albion where he made three-goal contributions in 14 outings.

The 20-year-old has been wanted by Belgian side Beveren from January and now they are set to land the young striker on a loan deal.

Ola-Adebomi’s medical is booked for today before he completes his loan switch to Belgium.

The likes of Cardiff City, Sunderland and Birmingham City were interested in the Crystal Palace man.

After his performances last season, several lower-league English clubs have also shown interest in taking him on loan.

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner will keep a close eye on Ola-Adebomi’s development in the upcoming season in Belgium.