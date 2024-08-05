Hibernian and Huddersfield Town are both keen on signing Wolves midfielder Joe Hodge on loan, according to the Express & Star.

Hodge came through the youth ranks of Manchester City before he joined Wolves in 2021 and has been rated as a bright talent.

He has made 13 senior appearances for Wolves, but could struggle to add to that next term and a loan is under consideration.

Scottish side Hibernian are keen on signing him on loan and he is currently training with the Easter Road side.

League One outfit Huddersfield also want to secure Hodge’s services though and they are talking to Wolves regarding him.

Hibs and the Terriers are currently battling to land Hodge on a loan deal this summer.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international spent the second half of last season with Championship side Queens Park Rangers where he scored once in eight league appearances.

Now it remains to be seen which team Hodge and Wolves will choose to ensure the player’s growth with first-team football for the upcoming season.