Hibernian want to sign QPR and Wigan Athletic target Kieron Bowie on a permanent deal, according to Sky Sports News.

David Gray saw his Hibs side thrashed 3-0 by St Mirren in their Scottish Premiership opener at the weekend.

The Hibs boss wants fresh faces and he is keen to increase his attacking options further, with forward Bowie a firm target.

Bowie, 21, is on the books at Premier League side Fulham and is also attracting interest from Championship side QPR and League One clubs Wigan and Wrexham.

Hibernian are not eyeing a loan for Bowie and want to take him to Easter Road on a permanent deal.

Whether Bowie prefers Hibs over the other options he is likely to have is unclear.

He spent the last two seasons on loan in League One at Northampton Town and staying in England could appeal to the Scotland Under-21 international.

Bowie was on the books at Raith Rovers before he was snapped up by Fulham in the summer of 2020.