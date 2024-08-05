Manchester City starlet Finley Burns is set to undergo a Hull City medical on Tuesday ahead of securing a season-long loan move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year old English defender joined Manchester City’s youth set-up in 2017 and has been a regular for their different youth ranks.

Now Manchester City are keen for Burns to get more first team experience and a loan move to the Championship is the next step.

Burns has already had loan spells at Swansea City and Stevenage.

At Stevenage last season, he featured in a total of 43 games, 37 of which were in League One.

Now though, Manchester City are set to send him out yet again, this time time to promotion hopefuls Hull.

Hull have already won the race and they will get the player on loan with no option-to-buy clause included in the deal.

Burns will now undergo a medical with Hull on Tuesday and the Tigers will hope he can come through it without an issue.

The defender will add to Tim Walter’s options at centre-back and hope to be starting under the German manager.