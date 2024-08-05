Ipswich Town star Elkan Baggott has revealed that he had “good conversations” with Blackpool manager Neil Critchley and sporting director David Downes before sealing his loan move.

The 21-year-old academy graduate was shipped out by the Tractor Boys for the fifth time, this time being sent to Bloomfield Road for the season.

The defender, while expressing his delight with the move, insisted that he is excited to play his part in making the 2024/25 season a successful one for Blackpool.

Baggott further took time to give an insight into his conversations with the Blackpool boss and sporting director and also into his idea about how the team play and how he can fit in.

“It’s a great feeling to finally be here and I’m excited to play my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the club”, Baggott told his new club’s official website.

“I’ve had some good conversations with the Head Coach and Sporting Director over recent weeks.

“The way the team plays, the group that is already here – it’s all extremely positive. I know a number of other players who are here too and they’ve all had good things to say.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming season and can’t wait to get started!”

Blackpool narrowly missed out on a spot in the top six in League One last season, falling short by just three points.

They will look to make amends this time and Baggott will part of that attempt.