Leeds United are set to table an opening bid for Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe but it is unlikely to be accepted, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites are pushing to secure a replacement for Crysencio Summerville as soon as possible following his departure to West Ham.

Daniel Farke is eyeing raiding former club Norwich for solutions and Rowe is a player Leeds want.

It has been claimed that the two clubs have held talks over the possibility of the winger moving to Elland Road.

Leeds are now set to put in an opening offer of £7m for the signature of the 21-year-old winger.

However, Norwich are unlikely to accept that offer as there is still a considerable gap between the two clubs’ valuations of Rowe.

Negotiations are expected to continue between the two clubs as Leeds look to land Rowe this summer.

Norwich have already sold Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray for a fee which could rise to over £20m and are expected to lose Adam Idah to Celtic.

Selling Rowe as well would be a big blow.