Leeds United are unlikely to face Premier League competition for Wolves in their pursuit of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, according to talkSPORT.

Signing a winger has become a priority at Leeds following the departure of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United this week.

Leeds have identified Norwich winger Rowe as the player they want to replace the Dutchman with.

Talks are ongoing but a deal is likely to be difficult as Norwich do not want to sell the winger this summer.

Wolves have also been linked with a move for Rowe, but it has been claimed that they are not in the race to sign him.

For the moment, Wolves do not hold an interest in taking Rowe to Molineux in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds are expected to table an opening bid of £7m for Rowe, which is likely to be less than what Norwich would want before sanctioning his sale.

While the negotiations are expected to be complicated, Leeds do not feel it would be an impossible deal to pull off.

However, Norwich have no need for funds, having just sold Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray.