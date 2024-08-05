Leicester City have joined the transfer mix in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who is also a Southampton target, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed in pre-season for the Reds after he spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

Southampton have had a long-term interest in the midfielder but Liverpool have already rejected a £15m bid from the Saints.

However, interest in the Portuguese midfielder has been increasing in the final month of the transfer window.

Leicester have joined the race to secure a deal for the signature of the midfielder from Liverpool.

The Foxes have their eyes on him and want to take him to the King Power Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

They are yet to table an offer for him but it would likely take a substantial bid to push Liverpool to sell him.

New Reds boss Arne Slot has been impressed with him over the course of pre-season and is in favour of keeping him at the club.