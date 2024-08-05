Liverpool are desperate to sign a goalkeeper from La Liga, but do not want to push Alisson out of Anfield and are considering a specific strategy.

Arne Slot’s side have had a slow start to the transfer window and have not even made a single signing yet.

Liverpool are expected to pick up their efforts over the course of the next week and the Reds are set for an important meeting.

They will meet with Spanish side Valencia this week, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, to speak about goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The shot-stopper is a player Liverpool are desperate to sign as a replacement for Alisson, but Mamardashvili does not want to go to Anfield now if he will warm the bench.

Alisson is viewed as most likely to leave Liverpool next year, however the Reds do not want to wait a year to sign Mamardashvili as they feel his price could go up.

They are considering a €30m deal now and then loaning out the goalkeeper for a season.

A loan to another club within the Premier League is what Liverpool would favour as it would allow Mamardashvili to get used to football in England.

Bournemouth could be one destination, though they are keen to buy Mamardashvili this summer and have the funds to do so.

Liverpool’s scheduled meeting with Valencia this week could become key to the saga.