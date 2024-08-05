Liverpool are set to lose out on defensive target Willian Pacho, with Paris Saint-Germain closing in on him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been tipped to sign a new centre-back this summer, but they have been slow out of the blocks in the transfer market.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Pacho has been linked with Liverpool, however it appears they will not be able to sign the player.

French side PSG are ‘closing in’ on a deal to land Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €40m plus add-ons.

That fee has been verbally agreed between the two clubs, while PSG also have an agreement with Pacho on personal terms.

They are now closing on the deal and only need to thrash out the payment terms with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pacho only joined Eintracht Frankfurt last year, signing from Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

He quickly set about showing his quality in the Bundesliga though and is now set to head to France with PSG.