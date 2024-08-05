Middlesbrough are in the lead in the race to sign Celtic and Hull City target Tommy Conway, according to Sky Sports News.

Conway has turned down a new contract at Bristol City and the Robins are expected to sell him this summer.

Middlesbrough have put in an offer for Conway and they have just been joined by Hull, who have put in a £5m bid.

Scottish giants Celtic also continue to be linked with Conway, while Burnley and other clubs in the English Championship are admirers.

Middlesbrough are currently suggested to be in the lead for Conway though.

Michael Carrick is being backed in the transfer market and he wants the 21-year-old in through the door.

Carrick saw Conway in action against Middlesbrough twice in the Championship last season and he found the back of the net once.

Conway has been capped by Scotland at international level, with his bow coming before Euro 2024.

He was part of the Scotland squad in Germany but did not get off the bench.