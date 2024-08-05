Championship side Middlesbrough have scheduled a medical for Manchester City starlet Micah Hamilton, who could leave the Premier League club permanently, according to the Athletic.

Michael Carrick’s side, who missed out on the chance to make the playoffs last season, are keen on bolstering their squad for the promotion race.

Manchester City winger Hamilton is one player they have shortlisted to help their cause.

The 20-year-old has Champions League experience under his belt having played in two matches for Manchester City.

He has also played in the FA Cup and has worn the captain’s armband for Manchester City’s Under-23 team.

Middlesbrough have held positive discussions with Hamilton’s club and are at an advanced stage of sealing a move.

They have also scheduled a medical for the player, who could join them on a permanent basis.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue once the details of the deal are agreed between the two clubs.