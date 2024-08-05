Newcastle United will not have an issue agreeing personal terms with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies are working on pulling off what would be a transfer coup by landing one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs.

A host of sides have been linked with Guehi, but it is Newcastle who are in talks with Crystal Palace to get a deal done.

Newcastle have had one bid rejected, however they are expected to make another offer for a player Palace value at £60m.

If a deal can be agreed between the two clubs then the transfer is expected to proceed smoothly.

Newcastle are not expecting to have any issue agreeing personal terms with Guehi.

They are confident that the England defender will make the move and agree a personal term package if Crystal Palace accept an offer.

The 24-year-old was in good form for England at Euro 2024 this summer and he would be the second centre-back arrival at Newcastle this summer after Lloyd Kelly.