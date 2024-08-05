Sheffield United striker William Osula has arrived at Newcastle United ahead of undergoing a medical with the club, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old Dane is on the cusp of completing a permanent move from Sheffield United to Newcastle this summer.

A deal is in place between the two clubs for Osula’s transfer and Newcastle are now looking to complete the formalities of the move.

It has been claimed that the forward arrived at Newcastle earlier today ahead of undergoing a medical with the club.

Newcastle will look to put him through all the necessary medical checks over the course of the day.

Personal terms are already in place between the striker’s representatives and Newcastle over a long-term deal for him.

Once he passes a medical, Osula will sign a contract to become a Newcastle United player in the coming hours.

He failed to hit the back of the net in the Premier League in 21 appearances last season but Newcastle believe he has the potential to become a top player going forward.