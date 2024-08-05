Newcastle United are set to beat Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi with the move on course to be confirmed by the weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe has been in the market for another centre-back after signing Lloyd Kelly earlier in the transfer window.

Guehi emerged as the top target for the club this summer but they were facing competition from Merseyside giants Liverpool.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are set to see off competition from the Reds for the signature of the England international.

Talks are progressing between Newcastle and Crystal Palace and the Magpies are prepared to pay the Eagles’ £60m asking price.

Newcastle are also not expecting to face any problems in agreeing personal terms on contract with Guehi.

It would be considered a major coup if Newcastle managed to land one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

While talks are yet to be concluded, Newcastle are on course to confirm his signing by the weekend.