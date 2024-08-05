Norwich City are putting Callum Doyle through a medical today ahead of snapping him up, according to Sky Sports News.

The Canaries have just sold midfielder Gabriel Sara to Turkish giants Galatasaray, while Celtic remain keen on striker Adam Idah and Leeds United want winger Jonathan Rowe.

Amid the flurry of speculation and exits, Norwich are moving to bring a player in through the door at Carrow Road.

They have a deal in place to sign defender Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Doyle can operate both as a centre-back and a left-back and was on loan at Leicester City last term.

Norwich are now putting the finishing touches to the deal and Doyle is having his Canaries medical today.

If the 20-year-old can come through the medical checks without an issue then he will be able to sign his loan contract with Norwich.

With the start of the new Championship season next weekend, Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Throup looks like being able to call upon Doyle.