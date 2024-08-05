Nottingham Forest are expected to make a bid for an in-form striker ‘very soon’ as they step up their transfer business.

Forest are in the process of adding to their attacking options and have just landed winger Jota Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes, while they are in talks to sign another winger in the shape of Ramon Sosa from Argentine club Tallares.

Signing a striker is also a priority for the City Ground club and their gaze has shifted to the Netherlands.

Nottingham Forest are expected to approach Feyenoord ‘very soon’ for striker Santiago Gimenez, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Gimenez has just started the new season in form for Feyenoord and scored two goals as well as providing one assist in the Dutch Super Cup on Sunday evening.

The 23-year-old scored 23 goals in the Eredivisie last season, as well as striking twice in the Champions League.

It is suggested that Gimenez’s view on a possible move to Nottingham Forest is unclear.

Forest though are expected to have done work on the player’s side before putting themselves into the position of lodging a bid with Feyenoord.