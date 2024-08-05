Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted that winger Ianis Hagi will be sold this summer.

Hagi spent last term on loan in Spain at Alaves and with Rangers having a limited budget to work with this summer there were thoughts Clement might try to get the best out of the Romanian.

Speculation further increased when Hagi was named as part of a Rangers B team to play Middlesbrough this afternoon.

However, Clement confirmed at a press conference ahead of Rangers’ Champions League tie in Poland that Hagi will leave.

He stressed that the decision was taken at the start of the summer after talks were held with Hagi and his agent.

Where Hagi might go or how much Rangers might be able to get for him remains to be seen.

Hagi, a technically gifted winger, joined Rangers initially on loan in the 2020 January transfer window.

Rangers quickly saw enough to want to keep him and signed him permanently at the end of the season.