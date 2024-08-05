Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has indicated his side currently have no need to bring Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga back this summer.

The Spaniard joined the London club back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao after Chelsea paid his £71.6m release clause.

Kepa’s time at Chelsea however, has not been smooth and last season Real Madrid loaned him for the entire campaign after Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury.

He played 20 all-competition games last term for the Spanish giants and currently, he is back at Chelsea.

Ancelotti stressed though that Real Madrid are currently well covered between the sticks and do not need Kepa.

He is not willing to shut the door on the goalkeeper completely though.

“In that position, we are covered. Kepa did really well last season”, Ancelotti told reporters regarding Los Blancos’ and Kepa.

“We were really happy to have him here, but I don’t know what’s going to happen this season.

“We love him. We love him.”

Now it remains to be seen where Kepa will end up next season as Enzo Maresca has signed Filip Jorgensen who will compete with Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic for the starting spot.