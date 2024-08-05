Sheffield United are set to sign Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist, having beaten off competition from Preston North End, with Chris Wilder’s influence key, according to the BBC.

The 20-year-old has been on Chelsea’s books since 2014, joining their academy from Queen Park Rangers.

It took Gilchrist nine years to make his senior debut, which happened back in 2023 against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

A host of sides have been keen to take Gilchrist on loan this summer, including Sheffield United and Preston.

Sheffield United, who want an immediate promotion back to the top-flight, have now managed to come up trumps.

The player has chosen the Blades as his next destination with manager Wilder a key part of why he has made his decision.

Sheffield United have also planned a medical for the player, which will happen on Tuesday.

The Blades will now be looking to put Gilchrist through his medical checks and quickly finalise the loan deal.