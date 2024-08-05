Sheffield United are putting the emphasis on their likely promotion push next term in an attempt to beat QPR in the race for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 21-year-old missed the bulk of the action last season with a hamstring injury, finishing with six Premier League appearances in a Crystal Palace shirt.

Now Crystal Palace are ready to let Rak-Sakyi head away on loan for the new season as they look for him to get a campaign of regular games under his belt.

Rak-Sakyi is wanted by a host of sides in the Championship, but QPR are putting in a big push.

The R’s trying seriously to sign the player and may even outbid their fellow Championship clubs.

Crystal Palace want the club signing Rak-Sakyi to cover the entire wage of the player and also pay a loan fee.

Sheffield United are also trying hard for Rak-Sakyi though.

The Blades will emphasise that moving to Bramall Lane could put the winger in the thick of a promotion battle.

It is suggested though that a loan fee could be an issue for Sheffield United as their takeover is still going through.