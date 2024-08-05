Southampton face competition from at least three Italian clubs for the services of Gent winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who the Belgian club decided to drop for the weekend’s game against Dender to avoid injury.

Saints, looking to make an immediate impact in the Premier League following their promotion, are focused on buying players to strengthen their existing unit.

The teenage Belgian has caught the attention of Southampton scouts and now Saints are working on taking him to England.

The English club have held talks with the player’s camp already but they are not the only ones hot on the heels of the player.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a host of Italian sides, including AC Milan, Roma and Lazio, are all chasing Fernandez-Pardo.

Gent have not yet had an acceptable bid, but they gave a clue they will sell as they did not include the player in the 2-1 loss to Dender to avoid risking an injury.

The Belgian side are thought to want €15m for Fernandez-Pardo and this week could be decisive in deciding his future.

Whether Southampton can come out on top in the scrap for the winger remains to be seen, with German champions Bayer Leverkusen also keen.