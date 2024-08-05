Southampton’s owner is in direct contact with his Celtic counterpart in an effort to sign midfielder Matt O’Riley this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The attacking midfielder is a wanted man this summer with Atalanta failing with multiple bids to sign him.

The Serie A club are still interested but clubs in the Premier League are now making a serious play to take him south of the border.

Russell Martin is keen to reunite with his former MK Dons man at Southampton and the club have offered a fee of £18m plus add-ons.

It has been claimed that the Saints are taking a direct approach in talks with the Scottish champions.

Southampton are holding talks with Celtic at an owner-to-owner level to find an agreement for the Dane.

However, the newly promoted Premier League side are facing the threat of getting financially outmuscled in the chase to sign O’Riley by Brighton.

The Seagulls are prepared to offer £25m plus add-ons, a bid that Celtic could accept for the midfielder.

Chelsea also continue to keep an eye on the situation.