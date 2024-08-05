Alfie Gilchrist is travelling to Sheffield tonight as he closes in on joining Sheffield United on loan, according to the Athletic.

Sheffield United have seen off competition from Preston North End to agree a deal for Gilchrist with Chelsea.

The defender will be joining the Blades on loan for the whole of next season and bolstering Chris Wilder’s options at the back.

Gilchrist is keen to get the move done and is travelling to Sheffield from the capital this evening.

The Blades will put Gilchrist through a medical on Tuesday ahead of signing him on loan.

Chelsea rate the 20-year-old defender highly and will be looking to see him shine in the Championship at Sheffield United.

Wilder is signing a defender who can operate either as a right-back or a centre-back.

Gilchrist was in the first team mix at Chelsea last term and made eleven appearances in the Premier League.