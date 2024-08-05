Two other top six Premier League clubs made enquiries for Conor Gallagher, a Tottenham Hotspur target, who is set to join Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

The Chelsea midfielder is set to fly out to the Spanish capital to complete the formalities of his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants worked out a deal with Chelsea last week but it took a few days to sell the move to Gallagher and as recently as Sunday they were pessimistic.

The player was warned that he would be a squad player if he stayed at Chelsea and he finally made the decision to leave on Sunday night.

It has been claimed that two other clubs from the Premier League’s top six also asked about Gallagher in the last few days.

Tottenham are long time suitors of Gallagher and have kept their interest alive; they finished fifth in the Premier League last term.

A late move was made to try and keep him in England, but Atletico Madrid seem to have won the race.

Personal terms are in place between the parties and Gallagher is expected in Madrid later today to complete the transfer.

Chelsea have been desperate to move him on as he entered the final year of his contract this summer.