Manchester United and West Ham United are getting close to agreeing on a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

Wan-Bissaka has a year left on his contract and Manchester United have been keen to move him on this summer.

They have a deal in place to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich but that move is dependent on Wan-Bissaka leaving.

The Englishman rejected a move to West Ham earlier in the window but talks are ongoing for him to move to the London Stadium this summer.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are edging closer to having a deal in place for the transfer.

West Ham are pushing to finalise the terms of the agreement that would see the former Crystal Palace star return to London.

The two clubs are now close to working out the fee and the structure of the agreement for the transfer.

West Ham are not expecting any problems agreeing on personal terms and the negotiations are expected to accelerate with Manchester United now back in England from their pre-season tour of the US.