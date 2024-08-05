West Ham United have ‘ruled out’ making a move for a defender they have been looking at as he would not help with the kind of profile they want, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have just got the signing of Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug over the line and are expected to announce the capture of midfielder Guido Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Signing a centre-back is also on the list and the Hammers have been linked with former Borussia Dortmund man Mats Hummels.

Hummels, 35, is a free agent following his exit from Dortmund earlier this summer.

West Ham though have ‘ruled out’ making a move for the experienced German defender.

The club want more pace and mobility at the back and do not feel Hummels fits the profile of defender they are looking for.

Hummels has never played his club football outside of Germany, having spells with just two clubs in the shape of Bayern Munich and Dortmund.

He is likely to have offers from a number of clubs this summer, but a move to West Ham looks off the table.