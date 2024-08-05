Wolves attacking midfielder Luke Cundle is set to exit the Premier League club this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Cundle is a Wolves youth academy product and has been sent out on several loan spells since he was promoted to the senior team back in 2019.

He has been sent away from Molineux to lower-league clubs for regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season with Plymouth Argyle and the second half of the campaign with Stoke City.

He impressed in his 16 appearances at Stoke City and they have kept a keen eye on Cundle this summer with boss Steven Schumacher a big admirer of the player.

And the 22-year-old midfielder is set to leave the Premier League club this summer.

Cundle’s contract at Wolves is set to expire in 2026 and it remains to be seen if the Premier League outfit will be willing to send him out on another loan.

Cundle will be looking to get a move as soon as possible as the transfer window is set to close by the end of this month.