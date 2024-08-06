Coventry City star Milan van Ewijk has been offered to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven, but they do not view him as a ‘concrete option’ now.

The Dutch full-back joined the Championship outfit last year from Eredivisie club Heerenveen.

The 23-year-old right-sided player featured 49 times for Coventry last season and contributed to seven goals directly.

PSV Eindhoven are looking to sign a right-sided full-back as Jordan Teze has been strongly linked with a move away from the Dutch outfit this summer.

Coventry man Van Ewijk’s name has emerged as a potential option for the Dutch giants.

According to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, the 23-year-old Coventry right-back has been offered to PSV Eindhoven.

However, it has been suggested that PSV are not going to move forward with Van Ewijk now.

PSV do not view the Coventry man as a ‘concrete option’ for now.

Now it remains to be seen if Van Ewijk is set to stay for another season with the Sky Blues in the Championship or if he will make a move before the end of this month.