Hull City supremo Acun Ilicali has indicated that Middlesbrough target Ryan Giles is going nowhere at the moment.

Michael Carrick is being backed in the summer transfer window as he looks to get Boro into promotion contention in the new campaign.

Middlesbrough want to sign Giles from Hull and it has been suggested there is a bid on the table for the Tigers to consider.

Ilicali is not willing to be drawn on a possible offer, but is clear that Hull are happy with Giles and at the moment there is nothing to suggest he is leaving the Tigers.

“We are happy with him”, the Hull supremo said at a Q&A.

“I hope he enjoys being with us and at the moment he is not going.”

The left-back signed for Hull on loan from Luton Town in the January transfer window earlier this year and then saw his move to the Tigers become permanent.

Hull are keen to go one better under Tim Walter than they managed last term under Liam Rosenior and losing Giles would be a blow.

Giles had a spell on loan at Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season.