Bolton Wanderers have a deal in place with German side Bochum to sign defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Trotters are determined to push on with strengthening their squad over the remaining weeks of the window and have gone to Germany to find an addition.

They are keen to land right-back Osei-Tutu, who is on the books at Bochum.

The right-back spent the second half of last season on loan in Greece at Giannina and played in the Greek Super League.

Bochum are ready to move him on and Bolton have agreed a deal to sign the defender.

Osei-Tutu is happy to make the move to Bolton and has thrashed out terms on a two-year contract.

The English defender came through the youth ranks at Arsenal and enjoyed multiple loan spells away from the Gunners before leaving permanently for Bochum in 2022.

Now Osei-Tutu will return to English football with League One side Bolton.