Brighton are ‘seriously considering’ signing a free agent that West Ham United have now ruled out moving for.

The Seagulls are backing new boss Fabian Hurzeler in the transfer marker and the young manager would like a new centre-back.

Attention has been drawn to Germany for a possible addition, with the player in question a free agent.

Brighton are now ‘seriously considering’ signing former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

The German is a free agent following his exit from Dortmund earlier this summer.

West Ham have looked at signing Hummels as they want a new centre-back, but they have just ruled out bringing him in.

The Hammers feel that Hummels, 35, does not fit the profile that they want.

Hummels could still end up in the Premier League though with a move to Brighton

Seagulls boss Hurzeler recently spoke to Hummels on the phone about his project on the south coast.