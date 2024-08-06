Burnley are prepared to sell midfielder Sander Berge, who is under consideration at Manchester United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have shifted their focus away from Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte in the ongoing transfer window.

PSG’s refusal to drop their €60m asking price has forced Manchester United to look at other options this summer.

Martin Zubimendi and Ben Sheaf are amongst the other midfielders Manchester United are considering and they are also looking at Berge.

It has been claimed that Burnley are prepared to move the midfielder on in the ongoing transfer window.

Burley signed him from Sheffield United last summer but relegation from the Premier League means his big wages are an issue for the Clarets.

They are prepared to listen to offers for Berge, who is also keen to continue playing in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will make a concrete move for the Norwegian in the coming weeks.