Celtic are not willing to let defender Stephen Welsh go at this stage of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping to see a number of new arrivals come in through the door at Celtic Park before the window closes.

Central defence could be an area which sees significant change as Gustaf Lagerbielke, Yuki Kobayashi and Maik Nawrocki are all available for the right price.

Welsh is a wanted man and Belgian side Mechelen recently put in an offer to sign him on a loan deal.

Celtic have not accepted it and do not want to lose Welsh now.

They are still weighing up what they want their centre-back options to look like and are not prepared to agree to a deal for Welsh now.

If Celtic can offload out of favour players then they are prepared to sign another centre-back.

Mechelen could choose to return for Welsh later in the window if Celtic signal a change of stance.