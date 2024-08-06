La Liga outfit Real Valladolid are set to win the race to sign young Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, who appeared set for Charlton Athletic, according to the South London Press.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Estonian side Nomme United back in 2018, is still making his way at the Emirates Stadium.

Hein has notched up just one senior appearance for the Gunners but has been a regular for the Under-18 and Under-21 teams.

He was sent out on loan to Reading for the second half of the 2021/22 season, featuring in five matches.

Earlier today it looked that Charlton would be signing Hein on a loan deal to ease their need for another shot-stopper.

However, it now appears that they have lost the race to Spanish side Real Valladolid, who are now set to sign Hein.

Charlton will therefore have to look for options elsewhere and it remains to be seen how they move forward with their goalkeeper hunt.

Charlton under Nathan Jones will look for a better performance compared to last season and will hope to compete for promotion in League One.