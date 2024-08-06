Charlton Athletic are set to beat Barnsley to land Arsenal shot-stopper Karl Hein, according to the South London Press.

He joined the Premier League back in 2018 from Estonian outfit Nomme United and has made one official appearance for the Gunners.

Hein was sent out on loan in 2022 to Reading and this summer he is set to make his second loan move away from Arsenal.

The Estonia international has featured in the Gunners’ pre-season tour but Mikel Arteta is looking to hand him regular first-team football.

Barnsley have been linked with a move to sign Hein, but the defender is instead joining Charlton.

Even though the Addicks have secured shot-stopper Will Mannion’s services already this summer, Nathan Jones is adding Hein to add more quality to that position.

Hein signed a new contract at Arsenal this summer and the Gunners will be keeping a close eye on his development at Charlton.

Barnsley open their League One campaign on Friday night by hosting Mansfield Town, while Charlton take on Wigan Athletic away from home on Saturday.