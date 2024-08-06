Italian Serie A side Genoa have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, but have made no bid yet, according to Sky Sports News.

Miovski was in superb form for Aberdeen over the course of last season as he stood out in a struggling Dons side and scored 26 times across all competitions.

His displays did not go unnoticed and a host of sides are now keen on taking Miovski off Aberdeen’s hands.

Espanyol have had a bid of £3m rejected amid claims Aberdeen want £6.5m.

Now Genoa have ‘expressed their interest’ in signing the striker, though they have not yet sent a concrete bid to Pittodrie.

Genoa are expected however to progress to the stage of a formal offer for Miovski.

The Rossoblu finished eleventh in Serie A last season, but struggled to score goals, managing 45 in their 38 games and ending with a goal difference of zero.

They feel Miovski could help them address that issue but it is not yet clear whether they will meet Aberdeen’s asking price.