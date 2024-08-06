Talk that a club from Saudi Arabia have had a bid accepted for one of West Ham United’s stars is wide of the mark as the side that have are instead from Dubai, according to ExWHUemployee.

Business has been brisk at West Ham in recent days with Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez all arriving to boost Julen Lopetegui’s options.

West Ham also want to make changes to their options at the back and are hunting a new centre-back.

They are keen to move Kurt Zouma on and the Frenchman is in the final year of his contract, having been told it will not be renewed.

It has been suggested that West Ham have found a taker for Zouma in Saudi Arabia, who will take over his wages.

That though is wide of the mark and the club that have had an offer accepted by West Ham are in Dubai.

A move to the United Arab Emirates could be on the cards for Zouma.

It is unclear what level of fee, if any, is involved in the deal to sign Zouma as West Ham are just keen to offload him.

If the defender is moved off the books then West Ham will be able to put his salary towards another signing.

Zouma does also have interest from Saudi Arabia, but Dubai looks like his destination at present.