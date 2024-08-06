Spanish side Real Valladolid came in last night to hijack Charlton Athletic’s move for Karl Hein, according to the Athletic.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones has been in the market to sign another goalkeeper after Harry Isted departed.

Jones felt he had got his man with a deal all but in place to land goalkeeper Hein from Arsenal on loan.

Hein though is not going to the Valley and is instead set to move to Spain.

Real Valladolid only came in for Hein last night, hijacking Charlton’s swoop for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal and Hein himself could not resist the lure of a season in La Liga and snubbed Charlton for Real Valladolid.

The club Hein will join won promotion back to La Liga last season from the Segunda Division.

The Estonia international goalkeeper will be looking to make his mark throughout his loan spell in Spain.