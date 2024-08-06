A club are less than €1m away from reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign a Spurs star.

After clearing a host of players from their wage bill, including Bryan Gil, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, Spurs have ample room to make signings.

There could though yet be more departures and full-back Emerson Royal is a player that AC Milan have been trying to sign for several weeks.

Negotiations have been ongoing between the two clubs and they have been coming ever closer to finalising a deal.

Now, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the difference between the two clubs is down to less than €1m.

AC Milan are now hoping to have an agreement in place with Tottenham for Royal’s signature in the coming hours.

A deal could be agreed upon between the two clubs later this evening or early tomorrow.

Royal has been eagerly waiting for the green light to travel to Milan and finish the formalities of the transfer.

The full-back is keen to make the move and the switch would represent another sizeable wage being cut from the Tottenham wage bill.