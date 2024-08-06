Crystal Palace have taken the lead in the race to sign Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix this summer, it has been claimed in France.

With Marc Guehi’s future under the scanner due to serious interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace are working hard to bring in another centre-back.

They signed Chadi Riad from Real Betis earlier in the window but are keen to recruit one more central defender before the end of the window.

Wolfsburg’s Lacroix had emerged as a top target for Palace’s recruitment team led by director of football Dougie Freedman.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Crystal Palace have gained an edge in the race to sign the centre-back this summer.

It has been claimed that the Eagles have tabled an offer for the Frenchman and are now in talks with Wolfsburg to agree on a deal.

Lacroix is in the final year of his contract and has made it clear to the German club that he wants to leave this summer.

Oliver Glasner, who coached the Frenchman at Wolfsburg, wants to reunite with him at Selhurst Park.