Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta is on the cusp of becoming a West Brom player after undergoing a medical with the Championship club.

Queens Park Rangers seemingly had the deal in the bag after they worked out an agreement with Juventus.

The London club even agreed personal terms with the defender but are now set to miss out on his signature.

West Brom have moved forward and are on their way to beating their Championship rivals to the signature of Frabotta.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, he is now all but a West Brom player barring an official announcement.

He has undergone a medical with West Brom and has put pen to paper on a contract with the Baggies.

Carlos Corberan is now set to welcome a new signing to a squad that finished in the playoff spots last season.

QPR will now have to focus their efforts on other targets as Marti Cifuentes is still keen to bring in a new full-back.