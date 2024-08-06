Doncaster Rovers are set to sign West Ham United talent Patrick Kelly on a loan deal, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham have been looking for the best clubs for a number of their youngsters to develop at with loan spells and have now found one for Kelly.

The Northern Irish midfielder has had interest from a number of sides this summer.

Doncaster Rovers though have made the most compelling case and Kelly is set to drop down to League Two on a loan move.

West Ham will be looking to see that Kelly receives regular game time at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers will kick off their League Two campaign this coming weekend when they play host to Accrington Stanley.

They then have further League Two opposition in the EFL Cup, with a tie against Salford City.

It remains to be seen if Kelly will feature in either fixture.