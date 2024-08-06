Fulham are likely to come back with a new bid for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer, according to the Independent.

The Scotland midfielder is a top target for Marco Silva who is looking to add more strength to the Fulham midfield this summer.

Fulham have had three bids rejected from Manchester United who are prepared to sell him but are holding out for more money.

The Premier League giants want a package worth £30m but Fulham’s bids have so far not gone to close to their valuation.

However, it has been claimed that Fulham remain likely to go back with an improved offer for the player.

Manchester United want a basic fee of £25m and another £5m in add-ons as part of a deal to sell McTominay.

Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs and there is confidence that an agreement will be worked out for the midfielder’s move to west London.

McTominay’s sale is also likely to free up funds for Manchester United who are still in the market for a midfielder, a centre-back and a full-back.