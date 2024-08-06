Hibernian now have a contract agreed with Fulham forward Kieron Bowie as they move towards wrapping up his signing, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old joined the Fulham from Raith Rovers back in 2020 after the Cottagers spied real potential in him.

He has been out on two loan spells, both at Northampton Town, and has notched up 85 appearances for across League One and League Two.

The club benefitted from having him in their ranks last season as he helped them retain their League One status by making 15-goal contributions.

Bowie is now close to leaving Fulham and will return to Scotland permanently.

Hibernian, who are trying to make improvements on their eighth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season, have been working on a deal to sign him permanently.

Bowie was granted permission by Fulham to speak with Hibs and has agreed terms to sign a long-term contract.

There have been no lack of suitors for the forward with Queen Park Rangers, Wigan and Wrexham being among those interested.

Hibernian will now be looking to officially wrap up the deal.