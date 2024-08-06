Everton new boy Jake O’Brien has admitted he will be looking to be a goal threat for the Toffees, in addition to keeping things tight at the back.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Everton recently from French outfit Lyon on a four-year deal and adds to the options at the back that Sean Dyche is able to call upon.

He made his unofficial debut for Toffees last week and scored his first goal for the Merseyside club in a pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

The 23-year-old central defender scored his goal from a half-volley and he stressed that the strike was an instinctive one.

O’Brien’s primary focus will be on defending, but the Irishman admits that he is looking to help out at the other end of the pitch if he gets the chance.

“It was just instincts, really. I nodded it on to Dom and he played it back, then it fell to me and my instinct took over and I just hit it”, O’Brien told his club’s in-house media about the goal he scored against Preston North End.

“It’s definitely something I want to contribute. I think I can be a presence in both boxes.

“I’m a defender and the most important thing to me are clean sheets but I want to get goals as well.”

O’Brien’s move to Everton netted Crystal Palace a good sum as they had a sell-on clause in the agreement with Lyon which saw the defender move to France.