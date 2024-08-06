Wigan Athletic sporting director Gregor Rioch has insisted that the club are well aware of Liverpool star Luke Chambers’ qualities and he believes that the Reds talent will be a crucial player for them during his loan stint.

The full-back came through the Liverpool youth system and he was promoted to the first team in 2022.

He was loaned out to Kilmarnock in January 2023 and he spent the second half of last season with Wigan.

Chambers has now returned to the Latics for another season on loan and the club’s sporting director revealed that the Liverpool player was a priority this summer.

Rioch also stressed that Chambers possesses all the qualities to become an important player for the Latics in the upcoming campaign.

“Bringing back Luke was a big priority for us this summer.

“We all know the quality that he possesses, and he will be an important player for us in the upcoming season”, Rioch told his club’s official site after capturing the Reds youngster on a season-long loan deal.

“He is a popular member of our squad, and I wish him all the success with our Football Club.”

Reds boss Arne Slot will be keeping a keen eye on Chambers’ performances at Wigan.

He played 18 times for the Latics last season.