Leeds United have seen interest in one of their key attackers cool and are now optimistic about holding on to the Frenchman this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Whites have already sold Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray this summer and there is speculation around Willy Gnonto’s future at the club.

There have been rumours about Georginio Rutter’s future with Brighton having made a bid earlier this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Leeds are confident of holding on to the Frenchman in the ongoing transfer window.

Despite talk of Premier League clubs wanting him, interest in the player has cooled over the summer.

Rutter was a big part of the Leeds team that finished third in the league and lost the playoff final last season.

Leeds have been keen to hold on to him and Rutter has not pushed for a move as well this summer.

The Frenchman is likely to start when Leeds host Portsmouth at Elland Road on Saturday in their new bid to get promotion from the Championship.