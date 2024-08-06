Leeds United could make a move for a Premier League club’s winger if they cannot sign Jonathan Rowe from Norwich City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Whites want to bring in Rowe to replace Crysencio Summerville, who they recently sold to West Ham United.

Norwich though are not keen on losing Rowe and the deal is considered to be a difficult one for Leeds to pull off.

Leeds do have a possible alternative in mind as they are interested in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Palace are happy to loan out the winger to a Championship club and there is a fierce battle under way for his signature.

It is one Leeds have yet to get involved in, but the Whites could well move into the mix if they cannot sign Rowe.

The risk for Leeds is that Rak-Sakyi could already have moved by the time they are ready to try for him.

Sheffield United, QPR and Hull City are putting in the biggest pushes at the moment to sign the Crystal Palace winger.